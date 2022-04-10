Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,740. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61.

