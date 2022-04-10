IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “
Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $17.88.
