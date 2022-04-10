IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

