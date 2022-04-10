IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.39% of IPG Photonics worth $127,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 653,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

