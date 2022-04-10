Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. 1,259,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,552. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.