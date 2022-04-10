ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ironSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ironSource by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. ironSource has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

