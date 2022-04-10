iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $45.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

