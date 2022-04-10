iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 405.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 127,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. 3,276,346 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.

