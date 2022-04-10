iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $97.79. 713,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

