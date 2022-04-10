iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.91. 1,489,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,485. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

