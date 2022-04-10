ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Lowered to $94.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.60.

ITT stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. ITT has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

