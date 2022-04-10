Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Shares of IVN opened at C$11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.43. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.63.

About Ivanhoe Mines (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.