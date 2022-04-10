Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. Jabil posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

