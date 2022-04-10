Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

