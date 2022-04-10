Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,380 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

