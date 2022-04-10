Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.12%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

