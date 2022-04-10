Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

