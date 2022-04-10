Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAD. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000.

Shares of BATS LEAD opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

