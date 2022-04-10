Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.27%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

