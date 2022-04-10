Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.