Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.
ZS stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.