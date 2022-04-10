Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:JBI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,972,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $21,835,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

