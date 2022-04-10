Jay Farner Buys 20,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

