JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCDXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

