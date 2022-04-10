Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.76 ($17.32).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.81 ($15.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.65. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. ENI has a 12-month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

