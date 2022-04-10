Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.75 ($195.33).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €150.85 ($165.77) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €160.88. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.