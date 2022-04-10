Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.45 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

