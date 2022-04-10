Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.83 ($77.84).

HEI stock opened at €50.46 ($55.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.40. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

