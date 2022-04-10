JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

