Jez K. Maiden Sells 280 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($104.92), for a total value of £22,400 ($29,377.05).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,910 ($103.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The company has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.47. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,402 ($83.96) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($137.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,428.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,639.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.97) to GBX 8,600 ($112.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.28) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($114.10) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.56) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($118.03) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.66).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

