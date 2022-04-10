JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,640,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

