JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 504 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 27,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

