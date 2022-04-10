JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.85. 484,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

