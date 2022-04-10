JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PYPL stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

