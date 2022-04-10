JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,295 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datto were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 14.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,944. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

MSP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 628,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

