JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 521,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Logitech International
Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.
