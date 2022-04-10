JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.87.

ACVA opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

