JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.71 ($40.35).

RNO opened at €21.86 ($24.02) on Thursday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.37.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

