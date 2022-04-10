JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.41) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,007.91. The company has a market capitalization of £163.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,282.78 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

