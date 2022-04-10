JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 295

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.30 ($3.18).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.12.

In other news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

