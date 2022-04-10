JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02).
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
