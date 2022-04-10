JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPM stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

