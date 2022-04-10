JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

