JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

