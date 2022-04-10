JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

LON CKN opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,428.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,663.20. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

