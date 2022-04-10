Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 68.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 66.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

