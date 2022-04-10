Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,615.30

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,615.30 ($99.87) and traded as low as GBX 6,520 ($85.51). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,780 ($88.92), with a volume of 2,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £428.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,999.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,618.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

