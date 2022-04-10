Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

