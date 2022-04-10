KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

KALV stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $348.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 87,978 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $19,845,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.