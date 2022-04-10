Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

KRR opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

