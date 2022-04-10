Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €777.58 ($854.49).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €551.30 ($605.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €604.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €649.15. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

